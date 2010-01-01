I have been of service to kings, queens, princes, princesses, presidents and diplomats around the world. This experience has given me a unique insight to understand the magnitude of being part of a larger purpose and concept. This art that I create has renewed my outlook on life and how I wish to live. As a certified Life Coach, I have the desire to lift others and help them reach their goals in creative ways that promote healing. Art has allowed me to reclaim the dreams and joy of my youth! Sign up for a session!