As an entrepreneur in Aspen for the last 20 years I've learned to build trust and reputation with a well-positioned demographic. I have a diverse background which keeps my finger on the pulse of fresh energy that charges the art world! My unique exposure to a global clientele has inspired art that will often reflect my travels, love of music, writing and nature.
Building a strong and supportive community is key to success. That's why I engage a customized platform that puts people first. Art makes me feel like I belong in any space. I think it's important for us all to feel connected.
I have been of service to kings, queens, princes, princesses, presidents and diplomats around the world. This experience has given me a unique insight to understand the magnitude of being part of a larger purpose and concept. This art that I create has renewed my outlook on life and how I wish to live. As a certified Life Coach, I have the desire to lift others and help them reach their goals in creative ways that promote healing. Art has allowed me to reclaim the dreams and joy of my youth! Sign up for a session!
I love my customers, come on in to visit! Make an appointment to visit my gallery in the heart of historic Portsmouth, NH. I love offering customized service for my clients, I will also provide a showing at your home upon request!
75 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH
Today
By Appointment
